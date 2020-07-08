Four From Austin Charged With Dealing Drugs

Residents of a Rice Street home on the northeast side of Austin got a rude awakening last Wednesday morning, July 1, when Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant at 6 a.m.

“The search warrant stemmed from an ongoing investigation that was conducted by deputies, detectives and Austin Police officers,” said Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin. “Over the last several months authorities had responded to the residence at 111 Rice Street over 30 times on calls ranging from thefts to domestic battery to overdoses.”

“Additionally, sheriff’s undercover officers purchased drugs out of the home,” said Goodin. “The home was being used as a flop house with bedrooms being numbered and rented by the week.”

After the early morning raid, four people were incarcerated on felony charges with two others arrested on lesser charges being released on their own recognizance.

“Due to jail restrictions on misdemeanor and low level felony arrests because of Covid-19, those two people were released on their own recognizance,” said Goodin.

Those incarcerated include:

The owner of the home, Clyde Polly, 78, of Austin was arrested for dealing in a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance. He remains incarcerated on a $60,000 bond set by Scott Circuit Court Judge Jason Mount.

His son, Kevin Polly, 54, of Austin was arrested for two counts of dealing in methamphetamine. He remains in custody on a $60,000 bond set by Judge Mount.

David Roberts, 52, of Austin was charged with dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing in a controlled substance. He remains in jail on a $50,000 bond set by Judge Mount.

Crystal Sullivan, 47, of Austin was arrested for two counts of dealing in a controlled substance. She remains ordered held in jail for 15-days by Scott Circuit Court Magistrate Alison T. Frazier who set Sullivan’s bond at $15,000.

Kimberly Smith, 45, of Austin was arrested and released on her own recognizance on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

Ashley Sullivan, 27, of Austin was arrested and released on her own recognizance on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

In other Scott County arrests, on Saturday, June 27, Corporal Johnney Coomer observed a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported as stolen earlier in the day. He and Deputy Skylar Thompson stopped the vehicle in Scottsburg to investigate. That led to the arrest of two people for multiple charges.

Joseph Lady, 31, of Lexington was arrested for possession of a narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe, neglect of a dependent, possession of paraphernalia and auto theft.

Trista Lady, 26, of Lexington was arrested for neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe, visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic drug, and auto theft.

On Sunday, June 28, 1st Sgt. John Hartman and Deputy Zach Brown assisted the Austin Police Department in investigating a man believed to be bicycling while intoxicated.

Their investigation led to the arrest of Brandon Bowman, 27, of Austin on a Bartholomew County for conversion. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and dealing or possession of a look alike substance.