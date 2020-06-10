Foundation Scholarships Can Assist Adult Learners

Two scholarships offered through funds at the Community Foundation of Jackson County target non-traditional college students, including adults whose college educations were disrupted at some time in the past.

The Foundation often has trouble finding applicants for the scholarships, said Foundation Vice President Sue Smith, who oversees much of the organization’s scholarship work.

“We don’t know if adult learners planning to attend college or vocational and technical training think there are no scholarships to assist them, but there are some funds available to help them finance their educational costs,” she added. “We need students to apply.”

They are the Marvin and Mary Klaes Memorial Adult Scholarship Fund and the Charles and Aileen Roeger Scholarship Fund, which is a new fund offering its first scholarship grant this year.

The purpose of the Roeger scholarship is to provide support to Jackson County adult students for tuition, fees and for the cost of learning materials necessary to resume their interrupted education or vocational training. This scholarship will be automatically renewable for up to one additional year, providing a two-year scholarship opportunity.

The Klaes scholarship also provides educational scholarships for Jackson County residents who have been in the work force for at least one year and who are furthering their education by pursuing an associate’s or bachelor’s degree. It also is renewable for a second year.

Information about both adult learner scholarships is available online at cfjacksoncounty.org.

For information, call the Foundation at 812-523-4483 and ask for Sue Smith or send an email to vicepresident@cfjacksoncounty.org.