First, You Get A Turkey…

1st Graders Share Recipes For Their Favorite Thanksgiving Dish

In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, the Times presents first grader recipes for the holiday meal. We thank teachers from Crothersville Kara Lucas and Ashley Spicer for their help with this writing assignment.

We again reached out to first grade teachers at Austin Elementary for their students’ participation but received an email declining to be included as “we do not have as much time to get things done in class right now.”

Apple Pie Colton B.

You cut the apples up and put them in a pan. Then put apple stuff on them and put them in the oven for 10 minutes. Then you put it in the fridge.

Steak Ian P.

You grab it and put it in the pot or something and let it cook. Then you have to take it out and you can eat it.

Turkey Foster I.

You fry it in the fryer for 16 minutes. Then you cut it and you eat it.

Turkey Draven B.

Usually my momma roast a turkey. She puts the turkey in the oven for like 10 or 20 minutes.

Pineapple and Ham Kyson F.

I made it. You just put pineapple on the ham. And you put sauces on it.

Turkey & Gravy Emery C.

Oh that is hard. I like two. Gravy with special sauce that mommy makes. I don’t know how mom makes the sauce. It’s a different kind. I think you need gravy and well I’ll do something easy. A few things of gravy. It’s not the clear gravy like we have at school, it’s the brown gravy.

I like lots of turkey. No skin and a bit hard. I like it a little bit like hard pieces. Not the big fat side; but the skinny side.

Noodles Kingston Mc.

Cut them up and put sauce in it. Put peas in it and cook it for about 10 minutes. You can wait for it to cook. Then you eat it.

Turkey Quinn H.

I think my mama puts stuff around it. You know, like thanksgiving food. Put it in the oven for 14 minutes because I don’t want it to burn up.

Turkey Hazel L.

You get a turkey out and defrost it. You wait for it too melt and put it in the oven for 10 minutes or so. We put some salt on it to make it taste tasty.

Turkey Lukas B.

You cook it in the oven for a lot. Uh, 20 hours to cook.

Mac & Cheese Delyla S.

Let me remember first. First my mom gets the mac and cheese packet. Next she opens it up. She puts the cheese in. Next she cooks it up. Hmm, I think 2 ½ minutes. Next one it’s done. She puts the milk in it. And the exciting part, me and my brother and my whole family eat it up.

Potato Soup Kathryn B.

We chop up potatoes and then we put them in a bucket and chop up carrots and onions. Then we put it on the stove for 11 minutes. Then wait and stir it. Then it is ready.

Turkey Eliza P.

Well you have to have a turkey thing and put it in the oven. Sometimes you have to cook it for an hour. I don’t know. I haven’t made it for a long time.

Turkey Jase P.

I have no idea. Just put it in the oven for like 15 minutes.

Macaroni and cheese Tyson Bush

Get noodles and macaroni and cheese. Put them in a bowl. Cook them for 15 minutes. Get them out of the oven. Eat them!

Chicken Delaney Smith

Put it on the stove for 2 minutes. Put some sauce on the chicken. We cut it up. Then eat.

Chicken Gibson Niehause

Put it in the oven for 10 minutes. When it dings we take it out and then we eat it.

Ham Avery Walker

Put it in the oven for 20 minutes. Take it out and let it cool down. Cut it. Put it on plates. Eat it!

Turkey Kennedy Webster

We shoot a turkey. Then we take it home. Cook in the oven for 20 minutes. Then get it out of the oven. Then we put gravy on it. Then put it on the table. Then we eat it!

Macaroni Hayden Fink

You get the macaroni shells and cook it for 20 minutes. Then you take it out. Then put cheese on it. Let it cool down and then eat it.

Turkey Dayven Stanton

Cook it for 10 minutes at Mamaw Dawn’s house. Eat it!

Turkey and Ham Nichalas Caudill

Go buy it from the store. I think we put it in the oven for half an hour. We eat! Then I take leftovers to my room and eat and watch movies.

Turkey Bree Riley

Put it in the oven and cook it for like maybe 1 minute. Then you eat it!

Turkey Malakai Dowden

Make sure that you catch a turkey. Put it in the freezer and microwave some cheese. That’s it.

Turkey Blayklee Toler

Catch it! Put it in the oven for 20 minutes. Take it out and eat it!

Turkey Greyson Helt

Put it in the oven for 16 minutes. You get it out and then you eat when everyone is here.

Turkey Harper Ruzicka

Go to the woods and get a turkey. Cut it open and bake for 15 minutes. Take it out and put it on the dinner table.

Turkey Brice Strong

Put it in a pan for 10 minutes. Take it out. Put it on a big plate and cut the turkey up. We eat this on Thanksgiving.

Turkey Jared Peavler

Take off the legs and put a little bit of seasoning on it. Put it in the oven for about an hour almost. Then cut it into slices and eat it up.

Mashed Potatoes Brielle Durham

We put potatoes in a bowl then week cook them for maybe 31 minutes. Then we just eat it.

Green Beans Aubrey Quillen

You grow them. Water them when you are going to cook them. Wash your hands before you touch them. Put them in the pot. Then you put them in the oven. Then it says ding. Then let it cool so its not too hot. Then when it is done cooling down you put them in a bowl or plate. That’s all!