First Jackson County Case of COVID-19 Confirmed

The Jackson County Health Department and Schneck Medical Center have confirmed the first case of COVID-19 involving a Jackson County resident. Schneck notified the Indiana State Department of Health on Tuesday, March 24, of the positive result from a patient receiving medical care at the hospital. The patient is currently in isolation at Schneck Medical Center.

“The first case of COVID-19 in our community reminds us of the vital importance of taking precautions to protect our health and safety,” said Warren Forgey, President/CEO, Schneck Medical Center. “We must continue to work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Dr. Christopher Bunce, Jackson County Health Officer and Schneck infectious disease specialist, stated, “We understand many in the community are concerned about the spread of COVID-19. Jackson County Health Department will be acting quickly using methods such as contact tracing, quarantine, and isolation for impacted individuals to reduce the risk of illness in Jackson County.”

The Jackson County Health Department will follow protocols to conduct the investigation which includes reaching out to people who have been in close contact with the patient and will assess for symptoms and quarantine and monitor appropriately.

Most cases of COVID-19 are mild and require sick individuals only to remain at home and minimize the spread of virus while they recover. For the most up-to-date information on how to protect yourself and what to do if you are ill, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.

If you feel you have been exposed to the virus or have concerning symptoms, call the Schneck Coronavirus Hotline at 812-524-4266, 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.