Family Medical Center Holds Ribbon Cutting

Family Medical Center, a nearly 40-year-old practice in Jackson County, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon at their new location on Seymour’s far north side. The practice outgrew its location within the Schneck Medical Center campus, where it was established in the early 1980’s.

The staff will begin seeing patients Feb. 1 at their new location, 2026 N. Ewing Street (across for Southern Indiana Center for the Arts).

Physicians at Family Medical Center include Pamela Snook-Tidd MD, John Fye MD, Nicholas Lemming MD, Bradley Morin MD, Martha Shirley DO, Aaron Frey MD, and Samuel Borcherding MD.

All physicians are currently accepting new patients. More information can be found at www.fmcenter.net.