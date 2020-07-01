Energy Assistance Available For Those Impacted By COVID-19

Human Services, Inc. is now accepting applications for the Energy Assistance Program (EAP) CARES Act fund. The program is available to income eligible households in Jackson County.

To be eligible for the EAP CARES Act Fund a household must:

•Have at least one household member that experienced a job loss or reduction in hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic from March 6 to July 3.

•Qualify for the Energy Assistance Program

•Apply for this program before July 31, 2020

Households that are eligible will receive a one-time benefit of $350 on an electric and/or gas bill.

Funds are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Please contact Human Services, Inc. (812) 522-8718 for more information!