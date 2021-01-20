Eight Jailed On Drug Charges Last Week

Scott County Sheriff Deputies continued their battle to make Scott County drug free by arresting eight people—five at one time—last week

On Monday, Jan. 11, Deputy Charlie Morgan, with the assistance of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate a wanted person. Julie Smith, 62, of Austin was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant for dealing methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.

On Thursday, Jan. 14, Deputy Skylar Thompson’s traffic stop in Scottsburg resulted in the arrest of five residents of Austin—all occupants of the vehicle—for possession of marijuana.

Arrested were: Larry Huff, 45; Trenton Bowling, 18; Dusty Kallembach, 42; Danyelle Peacock, 27, and Brandon Glover, 33.

That same day, Deputies Johnney Coomer and Skylar Thompson responded to a residence in rural Scott County on a report of a drug overdose. The deputies’ investigation led to the arrest of two people.

Katie Dones, 19, of Austin was charged with possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe and visiting a common nuisance. Trenton Riley, 19, of Austin was arrested for possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe and visiting a common nuisance.

All eight were incarcerated in Scott County Jail.