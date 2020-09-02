Dudleytown Church Plans Cookout Sept. 12

Emanuel Lutheran Church in Dudleytown will be having a drive-thru cookout on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 4-8 p.m. This will be a substitute for the church’s annual fall supper.

Menu includes choice of grilled tenderloin or pork burger with baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw and choice of homemade dessert.

Orders should be placed by Monday, Sept. 7, on the church’s Facebook page or call/text Amy (812) 216-1764, Stephanie (812) 521-8994, or Kelly (812) 521-9387.

A free will donation will be accepted.