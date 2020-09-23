Drugs, Drinking & Gun Charges Send 7 To Jail

Last week seven people were arrested on a variety of charges including drugs, alcohol & gun related charges, according to a news releases by Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin.

Earlier this month Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy John Hartman began an investigation on a report of illegal drug use at a residence in Austin. After completing the investigation it led to the arrest on Friday, Sept.11, of Victoria Wilson, 51, of Austin on an outstanding arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance, and new charges of possession of a syringe, and two counts of possession of marijuana.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, Corporal Charlie Morgan and Deputies Chris Bowling, Zach Brown and Nathan Holland responded in rural Scott County on a report of a shots being fired. Their investigation led to the arrest of two people.

Timothy Weddle, 41, of Henryville was arrested for public intoxication, possession of marijuana, a Scott County warrant for failure to appear in court as well as a warrant from a Clerk County court.

Bobby Porter, 46, of Underwood was arrested for criminal recklessness armed with a deadly weapon, pointing a loaded firearm, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, Corporal Charlie Morgan and Deputy Zach Brown along with officers from the Austin Police Department responded to residence in Austin. The officers’ investigation led to the arrest of two people for drug related charges.

Kristy Madden, 41, of Austin was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

Jason Turner, 45, of Austin was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, battery and intimidation.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, First Sergeant John Hartman was dispatched to observe for a reckless driver coming into Scottsburg on State Road 56. The deputy pulled over a vehicle matching the description of the reported vehicle and his investigation led to the arrest of two people on a variety of drug charges.

A passenger in the vehicle, Derick Carder, 32, of Hanover, was charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and an out of county arrest warrant.

The driver of the vehicle, Justin Jones, 32, of Madison, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, public intoxication and maintaining a common nuisance.

All were lodged in Scott County Jail.