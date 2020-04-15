Drug Warrant, Theft, Violating Governor’s Coronavirus Order Result In Scott Co. Arrests

On Friday, April 3, Scott County Sheriff Deputies Kenton Makowsky and Charlie Morgan completed an investigation of the alleged sale and use of illegal narcotics, according to Sheriff Jerry Goodin. Their investigation led to a search warrant at a residence at 5215 N. Jack Morgan Road in rural Austin. After completing the search of the property, James Meredith, 34, of Austin was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

On Monday, April 6, Deputy Johnney Coomer was on patrol when he made a traffic stop on Lovers Lane south of Scottsburg. His investigation led to the arrest of the two people in the vehicle for multiple charges.

James Shestko, 34, of Tucson, Arizona, was arrested for theft, criminal trespass, burglary, maintaining a common nuisance, forgery and violation of the governor’s order on not staying at home.

Kadie Spencer, 28, of Charlestown, was arrested for burglary, theft, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, visiting a common nuisance, trafficking with an inmate and violation of the governor’s order on not staying at home.

During the course of the investigation Deputy Coomer recovered a stolen shotgun, several stolen BB guns and other variety of other itens which had been reported stolen.

Goodin said four people have been arrested in less than a week for theft related charges.