Drug Charges Send 5 To Jail

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested five on a variety of drug charges last week.

On Friday, Oct. 30, Deputy John Hartman observed suspicious activity taking place in a vehicle on Zion Road. After talking with the driver, Dallas Knight, 25, of Bedford, Knight was arrested for possession of a legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, Deputy Hartman responded to Mariann’s Hotel on a report of suspicious activity. He made contact with John Fear, 48, of Arnold, MO. Hartman’s investigation led to the arrest of Fear who was charged with maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

That same day, Deputy Hartman, along with Deputy Balingit and Officer Cody Kelly of the Austin Police Department arrested Heather McIntosh , 30, of Austin on a Scott Circuit Court warrant charging her with dealing in a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Deputy Hartman observed a suspicious vehicle at a residence in rural Scott County. Shortly after the homeowner arrived home and the vehicle left the area. After the homeowner checked his garage he noticed several items missing.

Hartman located the suspect and the stolen property in Austin. As a result, Corey Smith, 27, of Underwood was arrested for possession of a handgun without a license, theft, driving while suspended with a prior conviction and possession of methamphetamine.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, Deputy Hartman made a traffic stop in rural Scott County. His investigation led to the arrest of John Hardin, 58, of Lexington for possession of a legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All were incarcerated in Scott County Jail.