Drug Arrests Continue In Scott County

On Tuesday, June 23, Scott County Sheriff Deputies Zach Brown and Josh Juliot and Major Joe Guarneri went to an residence on Plum Street in Austin to serve an outstanding arrest warrant. Their investigation at the residence led to the arrest of two people for drug related charges.

Johnny Williams, 43, of Austin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a syringe.

Megan Estep, 27, of Austin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance and a second offense for possession of a syringe.

On Wednesday, June 24, an investigation conducted by undercover detectives at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of Sharlene Marshall, 52, of Austin for two counts of dealing in methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.

Corporal Kenton Makowsky made a traffic stop in Austin on Monday, June 22. His investigation led to the arrest of Melissa Ambrose, 46, of Austin for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

All were lodged in Scott county Jail awaiting their court appearance.