Drug Arrests Continue In Scott County

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies made three arrests for drug related charges last week.

On Sunday, Feb. 16, Deputies Zach Brown, Kenton Makowsky and Charlie Morgan went to a residence in Scottsburg to serve an outstanding arrest warrant. In the process of doing so, their investigation led to the arrest of two people.

Jonathan McWilliams, 31, of Scottsburg was arrested for dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Combs, 28, of Scottsburg was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Last Wednesday, Feb. 19, Deputies Brown and Makowsky made a traffic stop for a driving violation in Austin. Their investigation led to the arrest of Chasity Samson, 25, of Austin for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug and maintaining a common nuisance.