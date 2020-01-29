Drug Arrests Continue In Scott County

Five people were arrested for dealing drugs as a second phase of ‘Operation Eye Opener’ an ongoing undercover investigation by Scott County Sheriff’s deputies.

‘Operation Eye Opener, Chapter One’ occurred last August with six initial arrests. With ongoing investigations, ‘Operation Eye Opener, Final Chapter’ resulted in the arrest five more people over the last several weeks for dealing drugs, according to Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin.

Bethany Noble, 38, of Austin was arrested for two counts of dealing in a controlled substance.

Billy Hollan, 37, of Austin was arrested for dealing in methamphetamine.

Crystal Combs, 35, of Austin was arrested for two counts of dealing in a controlled substance.

William Neace, 34, of Austin was arrested for dealing in methamphetamine and dealing in a counterfeit substance.

Tiffany Couch, 31, of Scottsburg was arrested for dealing in methamphetamine.

In other drug arrests, on Friday, Jan. 17, Deputies John Hartman, Keith Hartman, Chris Bowling and Zach Brown along with Reserve Deputy Nate Love went to an address on Chasteen Road in northeast Scott County in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant. They arrested Richard Deweese, 41, of Deputy, on an out of county warrant. Deweese was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and auto theft.

On Tuesday Jan. 21, Deputy Kenton Makowsky made a traffic stop in Austin which resulted in the arrest of two people on drug related charges.

Shelle Brooks, 48, of Underwood, was arrested for dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Amber Breeding, 22, of Lexington was arrested for possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance.