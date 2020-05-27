Dr. Eric Fish Named President and CEO of Schneck Medical Center

Eric Fish, MD, MBA, has been named the new President and CEO of Schneck Medical Center upon the retirement of Warren Forgey on Aug. 31 later this year.

“We are so fortunate to have Dr. Fish lead Schneck Medical Center,” said Rick Smith, chairman of the hospital’s board of trustees. “His talents, expertise, and vision will ensure Schneck continues to grow, evolve, and bring leading medicine to the communities we serve. This is a critical time in healthcare and how we navigate the path ahead is determined by the people who lead the way. Dr. Fish is the right leader to carry forward the aspirations of this organization.”

Dr. Fish brings over 15 years of leadership experience at Schneck, including Medical Director of Schneck Obstetrics & Gynecology, President of the Schneck Medical Staff, Chairman of the Board of Managers for Inspire Health Partners, Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, and most recently, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

“I am honored and humbled by the confidence Schneck has placed in me to lead our organization into the future,” Dr. Fish said. “There are great challenges ahead for those of us in healthcare and I welcome them. Backed by the highly capable and dedicated team members of this organization and by our outstanding physicians, I look forward to continuing to build on the excellent foundation Warren has created in leading our efforts to improve the health of the communities we serve.”

Dr. Fish earned his medical degree at Indiana University School of Medicine and completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He joined the medical staff at Schneck in 2005 and founded Schneck Obstetrics & Gynecology in 2006. He is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology and a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics & Gynecology. In 2013, he received his Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee.