Doctor, Doctor, I Have A Painful Pun

by Curt Kovener
It seems that a hypothetical hospital wanted to expand their building. When a group of doctors were asked to contribute to the construction of the new wing:
•allergists voted to scratch it;
•dermatologists preferred no rash moves;
•gastroenterologists has a gut feeling about it;
•neurologists thought the administration had a lot of nerve;
•obstetricians said they were laboring under a misconception;
•pediatricians wanted the administration to grow up;
•ophthalmologists considered the idea short-sighter;
•orthopedists issued a joint statement;
•pathologists thought it was a dead issue;
•proctologists said they were financially in arrears;
•radiologists could see right through the plan;
•pharmacists thought it was a hard pill to swallow;
•podiatrists thought it was a big step forward;
•urologists felt the plan wouldn’t hold water;
•anesthesiologists thought the idea was a gas;
•cardiologists didn’t have the heart to say no;
•otologists were deaf to the idea.
So the new wing didn’t fly.