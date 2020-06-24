Doctor, Doctor, I Have A Painful Pun

by Curt Kovener

It seems that a hypothetical hospital wanted to expand their building. When a group of doctors were asked to contribute to the construction of the new wing:

•allergists voted to scratch it;

•dermatologists preferred no rash moves;

•gastroenterologists has a gut feeling about it;

•neurologists thought the administration had a lot of nerve;

•obstetricians said they were laboring under a misconception;

•pediatricians wanted the administration to grow up;

•ophthalmologists considered the idea short-sighter;

•orthopedists issued a joint statement;

•pathologists thought it was a dead issue;

•proctologists said they were financially in arrears;

•radiologists could see right through the plan;

•pharmacists thought it was a hard pill to swallow;

•podiatrists thought it was a big step forward;

•urologists felt the plan wouldn’t hold water;

•anesthesiologists thought the idea was a gas;

•cardiologists didn’t have the heart to say no;

•otologists were deaf to the idea.

So the new wing didn’t fly.