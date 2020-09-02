Developer Wants To Build New Housing Subdivision In Scottsburg

A two-acre parcel on the east side of North Gardner Street is being proposed for a single-family residential development in Scottsburg.

Floyd County Developer Chase Murphy of Chase Murphy Enterprises has asked the Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission for approval to rezone the parcel and develop 12 single-family homes. Public hearings on the matter have been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 21, before the Scottsburg APC.

The parcel, located east the Scottsburgh Free & Accepted Masons’ Lodge #572 and on the south side of Wooded Trail. Currently the land is zoned R-3 for multiple family housing. Murphy is seeking a change to Planned Unit Development. If approved, Murphy said he would subdivide the parcel into 12 single family residences.

The legal notice for Murphy’s APC request appears on Page 8 of this edition and on the newspaper’s online edition at www.crothersvilletimes.com.