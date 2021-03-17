Deputy’s Vehicle Struck On I-65 Near Crothersville

No One Injured In Friday Morning Crash

A Jackson County Deputy’s police SUV was struck by a pickup truck on I-65 Northbound near Crothersville around 6 a.m. last Friday while the deputy was blocking traffic for a tow company that was removing a vehicle from an earlier crash.

The initial investigation by Indiana State Police Trooper David Owsley, reported a Jackson County Sheriff’s Department 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe being occupied by Deputy Jordan Hawn, was parked in the right lane of I-65 Northbound near the 37.5 mile marker, north of the Crothersville/Austin exit. Hawn’s vehicle was blocking the right lane of I-65 while a wrecker company was removing a commercial motor vehicle that was involved in a crash earlier in the morning.

Hawn’s vehicle was struck from behind by a blue 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, being driven by Evan Elkins, 25, Louisville, Kentucky. Elkins’ vehicle entered the median of I-65 and came to a stop. Neither Hawn nor Elkins were injured in the collision.

The right lane of I-65 Northbound was closed for most of Friday morning for crash cleanup and investigation.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the second crash in the area involving a police vehicle assisting at an accident scene in Vernon Township. A Crothersville Police officer was seriously injured last year in a similar rear-end collision on northbound I-65.