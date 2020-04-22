Deputies Arrest Two For Drugs

An Underwood man was arrested for the second time in two months on drug charges last week. On Monday, April 13, Deputy Johnney Coomer made a traffic stop in rural Scott County. His questioning led to the arrest of Daniel Goetzinger, 32, of Underwood, for possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement and violation of the governor’s Stay At Home order.

On Feb. 21 Goetzinger was arrested at his home for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery on a police officer, possession of stolen property and maintaining a common nuisance

Also on April 13, Deputies Coomer, John Hartman and Skylar Thompson checked a suspicious vehicle parked on Slateford Road in rural Scott County. Their investigation led to the arrest of Camren Zanier, 24, of Austin for dealing in methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and violation of the governor’s Stay At Home order.