Deputies Arrest Motorist On Drug, Gun & Impersonating Police Charges

A rural Clark County man faces drug & gun charges and impersonating a law enforcement officer after Scott County deputies made a traffic stop on I-65 near the 31-mile marker north of Scottsburg.

Late Thursday evening, June 11, Scott County Deputies Kenton Makowsky and Charlie Morgan pulled over a white Dodge Durango for a traffic infraction. While talking with the driver, William McCoy, 33, of Kettle Bottom Road, in Nabb, became suspicious and received permission to search the vehicle.

During the search, deputies located two flashlights taped to the rearview mirror, according to Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin. “When turned on, they were shown to display red and blue lighting. Deputies also located a navy blue hat inscribed with ‘Narcotics Officer’ and two navy blue security officer uniform shirts, sleeve patches, and a back patch. Other security officer clothing was also found in the vehicle,” said Goodin.

As the search continued deputies located a sawed off shotgun with no serial numbers and a black cinch style bag containing unused syringes, white residue and scales. Officers also located over three grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.

Deputies placed McCoy under arrest and transported him to the Scott County Jail where he was booked-in on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, possessing a firearm with obliterated ID numbers, impersonating a police officer,

His initial appearance before Scott Circuit Court Judge Jason Mount was scheduled for Monday afternoon. Judge Mount set his bond at $50,000.

In other arrests by Scott County deputies, on Monday, June 8, Corporal Johnney Coomer was dispatched to Interstate 65 for a vehicle driving erratically. The deputy located the vehicle and made a traffic stop. His investigation led to the arrest of Larry Simpson, 39, of Louisville, KY for possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance.

On Wednesday, June 10, Deputy Christopher Bowling conducted a traffic stop in Austin. His investigation led to the arrest of Dawn Price, 37, of Austin for possession of a legend drug and possession of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, June 11, Deputy Kenton Makowsky made a traffic stop in Scottsburg. His investigation led to the arrest of Austin Roach, 26, of Memphis. for possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.