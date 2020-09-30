Deputies Arrest 7 On Drug Related Charges

Drug arrests continued in Scott County last week with seven people going to jail.

On Friday, Sept. 18, Scott County Deputies Johnney Coomer and James Campbell were called to a residence in Austin on a report of suspicious activity. After they arrived, their investigation led to the arrest of two people.

Dwayne May, 46, of Austin was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespassing.

Also arrested was Kimberly Smith, 46, of Austin was who was charged with criminal trespassing.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, Deputies Jessica Dickey and Tim Hall responded to the Bridgewater Cemetery to investigate a report of suspicious activity. Their investigation led to the arrest of two people. Lisa Spicer, 47, of Scottsburg was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

Daryl Spicer, 56, of Scottsburg was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, First Sgt. John Hartman checked a suspicious vehicle in rural Scott County. He arrested of two occupants of the vehicle on drug related charges.

Bryan Cook, 25, of Ghent, KY, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and public intoxication.

Brogan Vance, 24, of North Vernon, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and public intoxication.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Deputy Zach Brown questioned a man in rural Scott County. His investigation led to the arrest of Dale Wright, 56, of Austin for possession of a syringe and possession of a narcotic Drug.

All seven were incarcerated in Scott County Jail.