Democrats Serving Free Chili Lunch Friday

The Scott County Democrats will be offering free take-out chili lunch, this Friday, Mar. 27, for anyone that is adversely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

“If you lost your job, had your hours cut, or just would enjoy a bowl of chili, we’re here to help,” said Scott County Democrat Chairman Denny Wilson.

Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for anyone at Democrat Headquarters, 67 S. First St, right across from the courthouse.

“This is carry-out only,” said Wilson.

Residents can call ahead on Friday morning to place their order by calling Wilson at 812-595-1772 or Jim Boswell 812-595-0480.