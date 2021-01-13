Crothersville’s Only Grocery Closes Doors

The owner of Town Market Foodies, Crothersville’s only full line grocery store, closed for good the first of the year.

Store owner Joe Bohman cited insufficient volume of business to sustain operations.

“I had a core of loyal customers. But there wasn’t the volume of regular customers needed to keep the business going,” he said. “I am grateful for my loyal customers and regret that they will have to buy their groceries elsewhere.”

While Bohman, a veteran of 30 years in the grocery business, declined to comment, the remodeling of the Dollar General Store in Crothersville to begin offering produce, frozen foods, and dairy products was the final coffin nail in his business.

Town Market Foodies also offered hot lunches in a community lacking in sufficient number of food service vendors.

Bohman opened the Crothersville grocery in May 2018. He continues to be a partner in the family grocery in Hanover.

The Town Market Foodies location had a history in Crothersville as a grocery. In the 1920’s Briner’s Regal Market operated at the same location until Dallas McKain bought the business in the 1960’s. Later the food business was Brummet’s Grocery. After that business closed, the building was a church and a florist shop until Tanner’s Market opened for about four years. That business closed in 2012.