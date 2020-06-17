Crothersville’s Carson Farmer Awarded Rumpke Scholarship

Crothersville High School senior Carson Farmer is the 2020 Rumpke Medora Landfill Scholarship winner.
On his application, Farmer wrote that he plans to pursue a career as a conservation officer, managing and protecting wildlife and various water resources. He plans to major in criminal justice at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus this fall.
“We’re excited to award Carson Farmer the annual Rumpke Medora Landfill Scholarship, a tradition our company started more than 10 years ago,” said Eric Curtis, region vice president, Rumpke. “Carson exhibits the work ethic, passion and attitude needed to make our community a better place.”
Each year, Rumpke offers a $1,000 non-renewable scholarship for a graduating high school senior in Jackson County pursuing a degree at an accredited institution. Last year’s winner was Natalia Garcia of Seymour.
This year, Rumpke awarded $24,000 in scholarships to students throughout its service area.

