Crothersville Woman Uninjured In Fatal I-65 Crash

An early morning car versus deer crash resulted in a separate fatality crash involving the car and a northbound semi-truck, last Saturday morning, Oct. 24.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, a 2015 Nissan Versa traveling northbound on I-65 near the 26.5 mile-marker struck a deer in the roadway south of the Scottsburg exit, According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls.

The vehicle was disabled due to the crash and remained partially in the right-hand lane, Huls related. The driver, Veronica McCall of Crothersville, exited the car due to its position in the road.

A short time later, a 2014 Volvo Semi Tractor-Trailer traveling north struck the unoccupied Nissan. After colliding with the car, the semi traveled off the east side of I-65 and up an embankment coming to rest in a treeline, Huls said.

The driver of the semi-truck required extraction, and due to weather conditions, medical helicopters were not able to respond.

The semi-truck driver, 71-year-old Johnny G. Skarb of Wonder Lake, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scott County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured in the crash.

Huls said, I-65 northbound remained closed until approximately 9:30 a.m., and all northbound traffic was diverted off onto US31 while the interstate was closed.