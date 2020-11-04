Crothersville Woman Charged With Dealing Meth

A 38-year-old Crothersville woman was arrested last Wednesday for dealing methamphetamine from her home and other drug charges.

Ashley Denise Chapman, of the 4800 block of north US 31 was arrested following an investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation developed after police received information that illegal drugs were being sold from Chapman’s residence just north of Crothersville.

The officer reported buying methamphetamine from Chapman with the assistance of narcotics detectives from the Seymour Police Department.

Jackson County Deputies and Crothersville Police officers served a search warrant. During the search, officers reported finding methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, including plastic bags, measured scooping devices, funnels and scales. That led police to believe Chapman was dealing from her residence.

Chapman was charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.

She was booked into the Jackson County Jail at 5:38 p.m. last Wednesday and is being held without bond, as of press deadline