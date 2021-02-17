After a nearly two month closure due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, the Crothersville Town Hall re-opened to the public this past Tuesday.
“With COVID cases going down in Jackson County, vaccines being administered, and the fact that we have made our office a safer building to enter while making no direct contact with the clerk or deputies, we feel safe re-opening to the public,” said clerk-treasurer Staci Peters.
Crothersville Town Hall Re-Opens
