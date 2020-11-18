Crothersville Town Hall Closes To Public Due To COVID

Starting today, Crothersville Town Hall is closed to the public.

The office will be open normal business hours for phone calls or appointments. The doors will be locked and will not be opened unless a person calls ahead (812-793-2311) and makes an appointment.

During an appointment, visitors will be asked to wear a mask before entering the building.

The town hall may be closed until after the beginning of 2021.

“We apologize to our community, but for our safety and yours, this was the best decision,” according to a post on the Town of Crothersville Facebook page.

Residents may use the drop box in front of the building at 111 E. Howard St. to drop off utility bill payments.

The December 1 town council meeting will continue to be held via Facebook Live.