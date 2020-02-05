Crothersville Seniors Citizens Plan Saturday Breakfast & Bake Sale

The Crothersville Senior Citizens are preparing for a breakfast and bake sale this Saturday, Feb. 8, from 7-11 a.m. at the local Senior Citizens Center on East Main Street.

Breakfast will include pancakes and syrup, sausage patties, and biscuits and gravy, with coffee, juice, and milk for drinks. A free will donation will be graciously accepted.

In addition, just in time for Valentines day, an assortment of baked goods will be available for sale.

The greater Crothersville area is invited to take part in this fundraiser for the local Senior Citizens Club.

For more information, call the Center at 812-793-2523.