Crothersville Seeking Third State Paving Grant

If the Town of Crothersville is successful in a Community Crossings Paving Grant program, eight more streets could be re-surfaced, according to town engineer Brad Bender of FPBH.

In the past two years, Crothersville has received nearly $641,000 in state funding for paving projects.

But Bender told the council that they had to move quickly.

The program opened Jan. 6 and closes Jan. 31. Since the Crothersville Town Council only meets once a month, he approached the board during its meeting Jan. 7 to receive approval to move forward with applying.

The council unanimously approved a motion to encumber the funds and President Danieta Foster to sign any needed paperwork.

The proposed paving projects include:

•Main Street Circle

•Main Street from 480 feet east of Preston Street to Main Street Circle

•Walnut Street from Preston Street to 700 feet east

•Bard Street from U.S. 31 to Seymour Road

•Walnut Street from U.S 31 to Seymour Road

•Vine Street from the terminus to Walnut Street

•Central Avenue from the terminus to Moore Street

•Cindy Lane from U.S. 31 to 80 feet west of Seymour Road

The eight projects total $275,065.

To qualify for funding, local governments must provide matching funds — 50% for larger communities or 25% for smaller communities — from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They also must submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges.

State law requires 50% of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. That would include Crothersville.

In 2018, Crothersville completed 14 paving projects after receiving $423,406.10 in Community Crossings funding. In 2019, the town completed 10 projects with the $217,480.80 it received.

“It has been a great program,” Bender told the council. “It started out they said it would be a five-year program, but now, it sounds like it will keep going. We recommend you take advantage of it.”

“Prior to these grants, we were spending about $70,000 a year,” Foster said. “Now, we’re spending approximately the same amount, but we’re getting $275,000 worth of paving done.”

Bender agreed, saying, “Your budget for you guys to spend is $68,000. It has been budgeted. That means you can go up to $272,000. What we put together is $275,000. I think that’s well within reason. This is what we can submit to the state and ask for. It keeps you within your budget.”

Since Community Crossings was established, more than $612 million in state matching funds has been awarded for road construction projects.