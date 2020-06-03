Crothersville School Referendum Fails

Crothersville Community School Corp. officials’ efforts to gain a majority of votes to support a tax increase for the operation of the school failed to gain enough yes votes.

Vernon Township Voters were asked: For the eight calendar years immediately following the holding of the referendum, shall Crothersville Community School Corp. impose a property tax rate that does not exceed 63 cents on each $100 of assessed valuation and that is in addition to all other property taxes imposed by the school corporation for the purpose of funding academic and educationally related programs, including the attraction and retention of teachers, expanding academic programs and providing support for students with special needs?

In Tuesday’s primary election, 381 Vernon Township residents voted against a referendum tax levy resolution that appeared on the ballot, while 321 voted for it.