Crothersville Red, White & Blue Festival Announces Early Events

The Red, White and Blue Festival is set for June 10-13 and will feature a carnival by Bluegrass Amusements and fireworks by Straight Shooter Fireworks from Pekin, and an Old West shootout and Annie Oakley Shooting Extravaganza, according to festival director Erica Gorbett.

“We are currently accepting applications for vendors, entertainment and parade entries,” she said. “You want karaoke? A talent show? Let us know.”

The festival organizers meet monthly on the 4th Thursday at 6 p.m.

To stay up to date with the small-town festival go to Facebook and like our page: Crothersville, Red, White and Blue Festival or visit our website at crothersvillerwb.com, Gorbet said.

Here is contact information for organizers:

•Director/Donations/Parade- Erica at 812-569-4019 or at egorbett@crothersvillerwb.com

•Treasurer – Ronda Chastain at 812-521-4325 or johnny.ronda@yahoo.com

•Media – Chester Jones at cjones@crothersvillerwb.com

•Music/Sound – John Chastain at 812-521-4325 or johnny.ronda@yahoo.com

•Events – Tracy Karnes at 812-820-3639 or tkarnes@crothersville.k12.in.us

•Vendors – Christie Schill at 812-498-7762 or cschill@crothersvillerwb.com