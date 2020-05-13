Crothersville Police Arrest Local Pair For Drugs, Neglect Of Child

Two Crothersville residents face drug and neglect of a child charges after Crothersville Police assisted Indiana Parole officers with serving a warrant at a mobile home park on Rider Avenue last Wednesday afternoon, May 6.

According to Chief of Police Matt Browning, he and officer Mike Weiler were contacted by Indiana Parole agents wanting the CPD help with the parole violation arrest of Christopher Axsom, 38, of the 400 block of Rider Avenue.

According to Browning, when officers walked to the front porch of the mobile, they could smell marijuana.

When Axsom answered the door parole agent Jon Hill placed him under arrest for parole violation. Authorities took him inside the dwelling where a 9-year-old year girl was observed in the living room.

Parole officers asked where the girl’s mother, Niki Wilson, age 28, was Axsom indicated that she was in the bathroom.

When the woman came out of the bathroom, police had the three sit on the living room couch. Parole officers went into the couple’s bedroom and began searching for the drugs that they smelled.

Browning said that parole officers called him into the bedroom where they had found a plastic magnetic box found behind the TV in the bedroom containing two plastic baggies with a crystal substance which Axsom confirmed was methamphetamine.

An additional search of the couple’s bedroom located a plastic bag of green plant material, later confirmed to be marijuana.

Browning summoned Indiana State Police Trooper Tia Hunt to the residence to search Wilson. As the state trooper began patting down the woman, she became verbally abusive to the trooper and uncooperative in the search, the Crothersville Police Chief said.

The nine-year-old girl was released to the custody of her maternal grandmother, Browning said.

Axsom was charged with parole violation, neglect of dependent, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of a device to interfere with a drug or alcohol test.

Wilson was charged with neglect of dependent, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and resisting law enforcement.

Both were incarcerated in Jackson County Jail shortly after 4:30 p.m.