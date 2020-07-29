Crothersville Hires New Police Officer

Ayyoob Abdllah

Ayyoob Abdllah was sworn in last week’s as the Town of Crothersville’s newest police officer. The 23-year-old Michigan native has graduated from the Indiana police academy and began his law enforcement career with the Bloomington Police Department in nearby Monroe County. He has also been a first responder with the Northern Monroe Fire Department.

The Crothersville Police Department’s first African-American officer has an Associate’s Degree in Homeland Security.

In his brief time in Crothersville said he is impressed with the friendliness of the people in the community. He said he hopes to move to the area in the near future.