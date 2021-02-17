Crothersville Elementary School Principal Resigning

Crothersville Elementary School Principal Drew Markel submitted his resignation last week, effective the end of the current school year, to return to a former career in the technology field.

The Board of Trustees of Crothersville community Schools unanimously approved his resignation when they met on Feb. 8. His contract expires June 30 of this year.

He has served as Crothersville Elementary principal since 2017. Prior to that he served as an administrator at Crothersville Jr.-Sr. high school and director of technology. In addition, he also worked for a technology company.

He decided to return to the technology field, so he submitted his resignation letter to Crothersville Community School Superintendent Dr. Terry Goodin.

Reportedly his work will involve consulting and marketing like he did in the past.

Goodin said he and the board are going through the process of deciding whether or not to hire a replacement for Markel for the approximately 225 students in grades pre-school to 5th grade.

Doug Ballinger was hired at the start of the current school year as the junior-senior high school principal.

Markel also is an elected county commissioner in Jackson County.