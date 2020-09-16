Crothersville Community Yard Sale Oct. 3

Crothersville Community Yard Sales will take place on Saturday, October 3.

According to town council president Danieta Foster, residents can advertise their sale on the Town of Crothersville Facebook page by:

•Messaging the Town of Crothersville Facebook page; or

•Texting or calling 812-390-8217 (if calling please leave a message)

Provide the name and address you would like to have advertised. “Only the name and address will be advertised,” said Foster. “We will not provide descriptions or items.”

The deadline for advertising yard sales is Wednesday, September 30.