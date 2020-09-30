Crothersville Christmas Event Gets Community Foundation Grant

The Community Foundation of Jackson County recently awarded a $3,000 grant to Crothersville Community Schools to benefit the Crothersville Toy & Food Drive this Christmas.

The Toy & Food Drive purchases, sorts, boxes, and delivers non-perishable food items and toys to families right before Christmas. Last year the program delivered to 101 families. The annual craft show in November to raise money for the project was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant was recommended through the Immanuel United Church of Christ Vernon Township Community Fund. This fund was created in 2016 to benefit the quality of life in Vernon Township.

“I believe this to be a great benefit to the less fortunate in the community,” said Andrew Nehrt, a Vernon Township resident and member of the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

The Foundation administers more than 200 funds that provide grants and scholarships. For information about the Foundation, call 812-523-4483 or email President & CEO Dan Davis at president@cfjacksoncounty.org.