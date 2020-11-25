The spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Scott County has resulted in planned traditional holiday events to be cancelled.
Holiday parades and events in Crothersville, Austin and Scottsburg have all been cancelled this year due to rising number of COVID cases and advice from medical and health departments.
Covid Grinch Steals Community Christmas Events
