Covid Cancels Crothersville Red, White & Blue Festival

The June 11-13 Crothersville Red, White & Blue Festival has been cancelled, according to festival director Erica Gorbett.

“The Crothersville RWB Festival organizing board had no choice but to cancel the 2020 Red, White and Blue Festival due to the governor’s 5 stage plan,” she said.

While Governor Eric Holcomb’s plan to re-open Indiana for business amid the COVID-19 pandemic, festivals, fairs, music venues and conventions are among the events which must remain closed through June, according to Holcomb.

“Although the festival is cancelled, we still have our annul Red, White and Blue BBQ to look forward too,” said Gorbett. “This year’s BBQ will be September 18 & 19 and a lot of the events planned for the festival will be hosted at the BBQ.”

Keep checking the Crothersville Times and our Facebook Page – Crothersville Red, White and Blue Festival for more updates, she said.