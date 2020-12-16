COVID-19 Testing Sites Expand Hours of Operation

With cases continuing to rise in the state, Indiana State Department of Health free COVID-19 testing sites in Jackson and Jennings counties are now open for additional hours. Previously closed on Mondays, the sites will now be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sites are closed on Sundays.

During the holidays, both testing sites will be open 8:00 a.m. to noon on Thursday, December 24, 2020. The sites will be closed on Friday, December 25, 2020, and on Friday, January 1, 2021.

Schneck Medical Center and the Departments of Health in Jackson and Jennings counties have partnered to provide no cost COVID-19 Testing.

Testing is free and individuals do not have to be symptomatic to be tested. Appointments can be scheduled online at https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/.

The Jackson County COVID-19 testing site is located in the former State Police Post at 721 East Tipton Street, Seymour.

The Jennings County COVID-19 testing site is located at the Education Training Center (ETC), 1200 West O&M Avenue, North Vernon.