COVID-19 Claims Another Victim: Scott County Bicentennial Festival

The Crothersville Red, White & Blue Festival, Austin 4th of July Fireworks, Scott County Fair, Jackson County Fair, Indiana State Fair, Seymour Octoberfest …now COVID-19 has claimed another victim: the Scott County Bicentennial festival.

The Scott County Visitors Commission (SCVC) and its partners, the Greater Scott County Chamber of Commerce and Scottsburg Main Street, have made the difficult decision to cancel the Scott County Bicentennial Street Festival, scheduled for Sept. 4-5, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the residual economic setback the business community has encountered as a result of this virus.

“The coronavirus and its impact globally has changed the landscape of large-scale events and festivals now and for the future,” said Michael Chesser, executive director for the SCVC. “It has left vendors, service firm and suppliers, as well as, event organizers scrambling to try and re-imagine how they should begin to function or operate with new health, sanitary and safety standards being implemented by various state, county and local authorities.”

“As a festival organizer we have continued to monitor the coronavirus cases in Indiana, Scott County, as well as, those in the surrounding counties and the number of new cases have continued to increase daily. This raises a tremendous amount of uncertainty and concerns regarding possible restrictions through the remainder of the year. Although Indiana has chosen to begin to reopen through Governor Eric Holcomb’s ‘Back on Track Plan,’ our responsibility remains to the residents of Scott County and our guest to keep them safe,” said Chesser.

The Scott County Visitors Commission and the Greater Scott County Chamber of Commerce and Scottsburg Main Street will be working together to figure out a safe way for the community to celebrate this historic occasion in the county’s history.

“Once a new plan is confirmed, details will be shared with the community,” he said.