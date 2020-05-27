COVID-19 Cancels Scott County Fair

While Gov. Eric Holcomb’s phased-in re-opening of the state economy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic was expected to impact the Scott County Fair, fair officials made it official at their meeting on Tuesday, May 19.

The fair, planned for June 21-27, will not happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Holcomb’s phased-in opening schedule.

The governor’s orders for June 14-July 3 stated “Large events such as conventions, sports events, fairs, festivals and parades” remain closed.

The fair is another of area’s early summer community events which was waylaid by the pandemic. The Crothersville Red, White & Blue Festival, planned for June 11-14, was cancelled by organizers as was the July Fireworks community celebration in Austin.

While the Scott County Fair will not take place this year, stand alone events were promised and will be announced as they are scheduled, it was noted.