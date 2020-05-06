COVID-19 Cancels Austin July Fireworks

No Decision On Crothersville Red, White & Blue Festival, Scott County Fair

Social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has resulted in the City of Austin to cancel the community’s annual July fireworks display along with the traditional food vendors. Governor Eric Holcomb’s Friday announcement of phased-in what remains closed in Indiana will probably cancel two other area events.

“Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainties forthcoming, we regretfully decided that the City’s annual Fireworks Display will not be held in 2020,” said Austin Mayor Roger Hawkins.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and we have considered all possibilities bearing in mind the situation we are in; however, the safety and wellbeing of our citizens and attendees is of the utmost importance; therefore, we feel it is necessary to cancel this event.”

He continued, “It is our hope that 2021 will bring us a healthier, more sustainable economy and we will be able, without hesitation, to continue our fireworks display.”

While Erica Gorbett, director of the Crothersville Red, White & Blue Festival said last week that no decision has been made on holding the festival, Holcomb’s Back-On-Track schedule may make the decision for the annual June Crothersville Festival.

According to the Governor’s phased-in schedule of what can be opened and what remains closed, from May 24-June 13 (which would include the Red, White & Blue Festival), cultural, entertainment, sports venues and tourism remain closed.

The June 14-July 3 phase-in will cancel the Scott County Fair scheduled for June 21-27. Though no official announcement has been made by local fair officials, the governor’s orders are clear. “Large events such as conventions, sports events, fairs, festivals, and parades” remain closed.