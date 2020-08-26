County Police Arrest 2 In Crothersville Incidents

Two people were arrested in separate incidents in Crothersville on Sunday, Aug. 16.

According to a Jackson County Sheriff news release, the department received a complaint to two people apparently passed out in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store on US 31 in Crothersville. Deputies Zach Elliott and Clint Burcham arrived to investigate.

After Jackson County EMS got the occupants of the vehicle to respond, the occupants gave their consent to deputies to search the vehicle.

Brittany Renee Justice, 28, with no address told officers that everything in the vehicle was hers. During their search deputies found several syringes in the vehicle. After deputies transported Justice to Jackson County Jail, methamphetamine was found on the woman.

Justice was jailed for possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringe. She remains in jail on a $1,005 bond.

The passenger in the vehicle was released at the scene.

A short time later, as Elliott was on patrol in Crothersville, he made a traffic stop at 1:45 p.m. in the 100 block of West Howard Street on a red Chevrolet automobile.

Nathan Alan Rucker, 28, of Austin was driving the vehicle but did not have a driver’s license. During his investigation, Elliott located methamphetamine, a syringe, and drug paraphernalia in the car. According to the officer, Rucker began to make death threats to the deputy after being told he was being arrested.

Rucker was booked into Jackson County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, and intimidation.

He remains in jail on a $1,505 bond.