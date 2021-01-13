Council Has End Of January Deadline For Paving Grant Application

The Crothersville Town Council learned last Tuesday that it will need to move quickly if it wants to apply for another Community Crossing. The deadline for the next round of state funding for street paving is Jan. 29.

“Usually the state gives us a little more time to put our application together, but I get got the email today (Jan. 5) about the end of the month deadline,” said town engineer Brad Bender.

The town hopes to narrow its list down to about six streets by the end of this week.

In routine matters during the first meeting of the year, the council re-elected Danieta Foster as council president and elected Jason Hillenburg as vice president.

Monthly council meetings will continue to be the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.

Albert Stormes, Jason Hillenburg and Katie Masters were re-appointed to the Unsafe Building & Nuisance Committee. Curt Kovener was re-appointed as the community’s representative on Jackson County Industrial Development Corporation.

A newly developed Annexation Committee will consist of utility workers Mason Boicourt, Chris Mains, and Mike Deaton, council representatives Danieta Foster and Jamy Greathouse, and Curt Kovener.

The council reviewed two proposals to pave the unpaved portion of East Walnut Street. The council awarded the work to the low bidder, All Star Paving of Seymour with a price of $15,534. Dave O’Mara Paving of North Vernon bid $29,700.

In a final matter, the council gave permission to the Red, White & Blue Festival committee to meet at town hall for their monthly meetings provided a member of the town council is present. The festival committee previously met at the library which has limited its hours due to COVID-19.