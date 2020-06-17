Coronavirus Killing Crothersville Cultural Arts Activities

The Crothersville Historical and Cultural Arts Association is a unique organization with events at Hamacher Hall, located at 211 East Howard Street in Crothersville.

The officers planned a calendar of activities for 2020, but due to the Coronavirus and the restrictions and personal safety concerns which resulted, none of those activities has taken place to date.

“Events were planned for community participation, with most of them being opportunities for fund-raising and donations,” said Brenda Holzworth speokesperson for CHACAA. “Since these events could not take place, the organization is asking for friends and supporters of the Association to contribute funds to enable the group to cover regular operating expenses and needed maintenance. Area residents are also invited to become members or continue membership with annual dues and participation.”

The Crothersville Historical and Cultural Arts Association is a tax-exempt organization. To inquire about membership, contact the Treasurer, Eunice Lacey, at 812-528-2229.

Contributions should be mailed to Crothersville Historical and Cultural Arts Association, in care of Eunice Lacey, 4476 South US 31, Crothersville, IN 47229.

“All contributions, small or large, will be greatly appreciated,” said Holzworth.