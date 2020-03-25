Coronavirus Closes Government Offices To Public

All government offices in Jackson & Scott County are closed to the public due to the emergency declaration made by Gov. Eric Holcomb concerning the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Jackson County offices are closed at least through April 15; Scott County offices are closed until further notice.
The public may still conduct business with the county through phone.
In person appointments must be scheduled by phone or email, but must be approved by the officeholder. Commissioners from both counties are asking that the public postpone non-essential business until later.
Officials also are encouraging the public to follow guidelines distributed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and update themselves on those often, as guidelines change rapidly.
Town and city halls have closed or have limited accessibility during the pandemic.
Scottsburg City Hall will continue to operate under limited access through Monday, April 6, or as required by the State. Utility customers are encouraged to use the night box for payments or to pay your bill online or via phone. The drive-thru will be open for those who require immediate assistance Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
All essential services within the City of Scottsburg will continue as normal with the exception of recycling. All recycling has been suspended until further notice.
To contact Scottsburg City Hall call 812-752-4343.
The Austin City Hall is open to the public on a limited basis. A drop box at the front of city hall should be used for all utility payments. For questions, appointments or to speak with an elected official, call the Austin City Hall at 812-794-2877.
The Crothersville Town Hall is open to the public on a limited basis. Utility customers are encouraged to us the drop box at the front of town hall to make utility payments. For questions or to speak with a town office worker, call the town hall at 812-793-2311.
Schools in both counties remain closed at least until May 1.
Reaching county offices:
SCOTT COUNTY
Auditor (812) 752-8408
Assessor (812) 752-8436
Clerk (812) 752-8420
Treasurer (812) 752-8414
Recorder (812) 752-8442
Circuit Court (812) 752-8430
Superior Court (812) 752-8424
Community Corrections (812) 752-8484
EMS (812) 754-0500
Health Department (812) 752-8455
Highway Department (812) 752-8470
Planning Department (812) 752-8445
Probation (812) 752-0373
Prosecutor (812) 752-8466
Public Defender (812) 752-5920
Purdue Cooperative Extension (812) 752-8450
Soil & Water Conservation District (812) 752-2269
Veteran’s Services Office (812) 752-8477
County Commissioners
Robert Tobais (812) 820-3928
John Lizenby (812) 595-0790
Mike Jones (812) 595-3355
JACKSON COUNTY
Auditor (812) 358-6161
Assessor (812) 358-6112
Clerk (812) 358-6117
Treasurer (812) 358-6126
Recorder (812) 358-6113
Circuit Court (812) 358-6135
Superior Court 1 (812) 358-
Superior Court 2 (812) 358-6803
Community Corrections (812) 271-1401
EMS (812) 523-7501
Health Department (812) 522-6474
Planning Department (812) 358-6109
Probation (812) 358-6169
Prosecutor (812) 358-6130
Public Defender (812) 358-1850
Purdue Cooperative Extension (812) 358-6103
County Commissioners
Matt Reedy (812) 525-8963
Drew Markel (812) 569-1110
Bob Gillaspy (812) 525-8159
