Coronavirus Closes Government Offices To Public

All government offices in Jackson & Scott County are closed to the public due to the emergency declaration made by Gov. Eric Holcomb concerning the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Jackson County offices are closed at least through April 15; Scott County offices are closed until further notice.

The public may still conduct business with the county through phone.

In person appointments must be scheduled by phone or email, but must be approved by the officeholder. Commissioners from both counties are asking that the public postpone non-essential business until later.

Officials also are encouraging the public to follow guidelines distributed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and update themselves on those often, as guidelines change rapidly.

Town and city halls have closed or have limited accessibility during the pandemic.

Scottsburg City Hall will continue to operate under limited access through Monday, April 6, or as required by the State. Utility customers are encouraged to use the night box for payments or to pay your bill online or via phone. The drive-thru will be open for those who require immediate assistance Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All essential services within the City of Scottsburg will continue as normal with the exception of recycling. All recycling has been suspended until further notice.

To contact Scottsburg City Hall call 812-752-4343.

The Austin City Hall is open to the public on a limited basis. A drop box at the front of city hall should be used for all utility payments. For questions, appointments or to speak with an elected official, call the Austin City Hall at 812-794-2877.

The Crothersville Town Hall is open to the public on a limited basis. Utility customers are encouraged to us the drop box at the front of town hall to make utility payments. For questions or to speak with a town office worker, call the town hall at 812-793-2311.

Schools in both counties remain closed at least until May 1.

Reaching county offices:

SCOTT COUNTY

Auditor (812) 752-8408

Assessor (812) 752-8436

Clerk (812) 752-8420

Treasurer (812) 752-8414

Recorder (812) 752-8442

Circuit Court (812) 752-8430

Superior Court (812) 752-8424

Community Corrections (812) 752-8484

EMS (812) 754-0500

Health Department (812) 752-8455

Highway Department (812) 752-8470

Planning Department (812) 752-8445

Probation (812) 752-0373

Prosecutor (812) 752-8466

Public Defender (812) 752-5920

Purdue Cooperative Extension (812) 752-8450

Soil & Water Conservation District (812) 752-2269

Veteran’s Services Office (812) 752-8477

County Commissioners

Robert Tobais (812) 820-3928

John Lizenby (812) 595-0790

Mike Jones (812) 595-3355

JACKSON COUNTY

Auditor (812) 358-6161

Assessor (812) 358-6112

Clerk (812) 358-6117

Treasurer (812) 358-6126

Recorder (812) 358-6113

Circuit Court (812) 358-6135

Superior Court 1 (812) 358-

Superior Court 2 (812) 358-6803

Community Corrections (812) 271-1401

EMS (812) 523-7501

Health Department (812) 522-6474

Planning Department (812) 358-6109

Probation (812) 358-6169

Prosecutor (812) 358-6130

Public Defender (812) 358-1850

Purdue Cooperative Extension (812) 358-6103

County Commissioners

Matt Reedy (812) 525-8963

Drew Markel (812) 569-1110

Bob Gillaspy (812) 525-8159