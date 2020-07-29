Conservation Club Frying Fish This Saturday

The Tri-County Conservation Club located at 8705 ECR 800 S, southwest of Crothersville will be having a Fish Fry/ Chili Supper on Saturday, August 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The menu will consist of Fish Sandwiches, French Fries, and Chili.

“This will be a drive thru,” said club spokesman Brian Karnes. “You will drive up to the porch and place your order and then park in designated areas awaiting pickup.”

Call in orders will be taken by calling 812-820-3639.

If you need directions, get your memberships, want to reserve the club for rental, or just have questions, contact Brian Karnes at 812-820-3496 or Sandra Law at 812-793-2014.