Conservation Club Drive-Up Fish Fry This Saturday

The Tri-County Conservation Club will be having their first fish fry of the season this Saturday, June 6, with serving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing, this will be a drive-thru event. You will drive up to the porch and place your order and then park in designated areas awaiting pickup.

Call in orders will be taken from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. by calling 812-820-3639.

The menu will consist of fish sandwiches, french fries, and chili.

The conservation club is located at 8705 E 800 S southwest of Crothersville.

If you need directions, get your memberships ranging from $5-$15, or want to reserve the club for rental, or have any questions, please contact Brian Karnes at 812-820-3496 or Sandra Law at 812-793-2014.