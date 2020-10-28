Communities Set Trick-Or-Treating Times For This Weekend

Halloween is this Saturday and the communities of Crothersville Austin and Scottsburg have established times for trick or treating for area youngsters.

The City of Austin & Scottsburg’s trick-or-treat night will be Friday, October 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The town of Crothersville will hold trick or treat on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, community leaders ask that the participants follow health department trick-or-treating guidelines.

•Limit visits to only friends and family.

•Wear facemasks in addition to the Halloween version and practice social distancing.

•Those who are high risk due to age or medical conditions should not participate.

•Sanitize frequently touched surfaces often.

•Wash your hands or use hand sanitizers between visitors.

To learn what activities are considered low, moderate or high risk during Halloween visit the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween